Menu
Login
Ezra Miller. Picture: Getty
Ezra Miller. Picture: Getty
Fashion & Beauty

Star’s truly bizarre red carpet outfit

by Nick Bond
9th Nov 2018 7:13 AM

WARNING: Serious fashion ahead. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald actor Ezra Miller rocked up to the Paris premiere of the film this week in a truly jaw-dropping ensemble.

Fantastic Beasts trailer confirms massive Harry Potter theory

Fantastic Beasts 2: Fans furious over timeline 'error'

The US actor, 26, walked the red carpet in a giant, caped, hooded, gloved, inflatable outfit that made him look rather like an insect in the final stages of pupa:

The fashion … it’s too much. Picture: Getty
The fashion … it’s too much. Picture: Getty

No doubt understanding that an air of seriousness is required to pull off looking this silly, Miller never once broke into a smile:

We are LIVING for his startled expression when one helper swooped in to readjust his hood:

You laugh now, but I bet we'll all be wearing this in six months. For reference, here's how Miller looks in the film, sans inflatables:

He looks positively naked without his blow-up coat. Picture: AP
He looks positively naked without his blow-up coat. Picture: AP

Other stars of the film also attended the premiere - all looking absolutely boring in comparison to Miller:

Katherine Waterston at least channels Ezra’s look of startled despair. Picture: Getty
Katherine Waterston at least channels Ezra’s look of startled despair. Picture: Getty

Want the biggest news in celebworld, delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for our entertainment newsletter here …

ezra miller fantastic beasts fashion red carpet

Top Stories

    No immediate jail term for woman

    No immediate jail term for woman

    News No immediate jail term for woman on a myriad of charges, including one of common assault.

    More than twice the legal limit

    More than twice the legal limit

    News Fine for drink driving and unlicensed driving

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Cannon Valley fire contained

    Breaking Cannon Valley fire contained

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    Festival fever strikes Airlie

    News The Whitsundays is set for one of its biggest weekends of the year.

    Local Partners