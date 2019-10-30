Racing Integrity Commission investigates jockey

Jockey Michael Murphy rides Snoopy to victory in race 3, The Artisan Clinics Open Handicap during weekend racing at Eagle Farm Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, January 19, 2019. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

The Queensland Racing Integrity Commission has opened an investigation into Cairns apprentice jockey Michael Murphy's alleged alcohol consumption at a Mackay race meeting earlier this month.

In a torrid week for the Far North product, Murphy received a one-month suspension for fraudulent ­practice at Townsville on Sunday and is also being investigated for possible drink-driving after he crashed his car into the front wall of a Brisbane property the night before.

It has now been alleged the 22-year-old Brisbane-based hoop was seen by other jockeys drinking alcohol before taking four rides at Mackay on the 17th of this month.

QRIC are investigating the matter after they were notified.

"The Commission is aware of this alleged incident and if anyone has any credible information we would invite them to contact us and it will be considered for investigation," Racing Integrity Commissioner Ross Barnett said.

Murphy is set to ride on Friday night at the Sunshine Coast and Eagle Farm on Saturday, before his month-long suspension kicks in starting at midnight, November 5 and expiring midnight, December 5

Michael Murphy gestures after riding Bergerac to victory in race 8, the Magic Millions Bernborough Handicap, during Road To Magic Millions Race Day at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, December 29, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

He may also look to ride at Cairns this Sunday, with local trainers contacted in regards to bookings.

Murphy went to school in Cairns and previously rode at Cannon Park before relocating to Brisbane.

He declined to comment when contacted late on Wednesday.

On Sunday, he pleaded guilty to "knowingly attempting to deceive the clerk of scales" after he tried to make the allocated weight by placing his finger on the scale before a race in Townsville on Sunday.

Michael Murphy gestures after riding Prioritise to victory in race 9, the Open Handicap, during Saturday race day at Doomben Racecourse in Brisbane, Saturday, September 29, 2018. (AAP Image/Albert Perez)

Meanwhile, a Cairns-based apprentice jockey was stood down on Wednesday morning at Cannon Park.

The local hoop was stood down at trackwork after QRIC stewards were on course for their no notice testing operation.

The female apprentice was breath tested with 10 other jockeys and trackwork riders when she recorded an alcohol reading over the prescribed limit of .02.

She will be the subject of an inquiry on Sunday.

There is a seven race program to be run at Cairns' Cannon Park this Sunday with the $19,000 Country Cups Challenge Qualifier/Cairns City Cup Open Handicap (1400m) the feature event.