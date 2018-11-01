Menu
Breaking

Search for missing Port Douglas woman

1st Nov 2018 7:19 AM

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.

Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.

Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.

