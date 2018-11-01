Search for missing Port Douglas woman

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Madeleine Daly who has been reported missing from Port Douglas.

POLICE are appealing to the public for assistance to find a 47-year-old Port Douglas woman reported missing.

Madeleine Daly was last seen about 11am yesterday at an apartment on Reef Street.

Police are concerned for Madeleine's welfare as she suffers from a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, about 167cm tall with a proportionate build, a fair complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information as to Madeleine's whereabouts is urged to phone police.