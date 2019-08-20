Farah ready to put it all on the line one last time

You know Farah will do everything he can. Photo: AAP Image/David Neilson

RETIRING Wests Tigers legend Robbie Farah remains locked in a race against time and his own broken leg as he attempts to take the field one last time before hanging up the boots.

Farah suffered the break, or a tibial plateau fracture to be precise, against Canterbury two weeks ago and will do everything in his power to be fit for the Tigers' regular season finale against Cronulla at his beloved Leichhardt Oval - which shapes as a death or glory showdown with a finals berth on the line.

The 35-year old will likely risk further injury should he take the field against the Sharks but according to the man himself it's a chance he may be willing to take.

"It's a chance if I'm willing to put myself out on the field. That's what it comes down to," Farah said.

"You need time for a bone to heal, there's no miracle procedure to make your bone heal quicker.

"It's going to need some time, generally six plus weeks but I'm trying to come back in three to four."

Farah is one of only three players at the Tigers to have played semi-final football with the club as they endure the longest playoff drought of any team in the NRL.

This wouldn’t be the right way for the Wests Tigers legend to end it. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

A return to the finals for the first time since 2011 would be a fitting send off for Farah but the risks of an early return are grave - not only would Farah gamble with causing a further fracture, there's a chance he could permanently damage the cartilage in his knee.

Whether it's brave, foolhardy or a little of both, Farah is prepared to defy doctor's orders in an effort to wear the black, white and gold one more time.

"The risk is I do further damage and displace it, or the fracture goes into the knee joint, which I'd need to repair with pins and things so that's got to be something I'm willing to take the risk on if I decide to play.

"How much of a risk? We're not too sure, because it's not like they've let 10 guys play with this injury, five have done more damage and five haven't.

"It's a 50 per cent chance, it's not something they've gone through before. It's up to me but I've gathered all that information and I'll judge it on how the leg is feeling.

"It's my decision. With all due respect, I'm old enough and I understand the risks. I won't be suing them if I do any more damage - it'll be my fault if I do any more damage."