Travel

Fare frenzy as Brisbane goes into lockdown

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content

A major airline has dropped discount flights to the state’s capital just as Brisbane goes into lockdown.

Jetstar has announced a Fare Frenzy sale today, with Australian travellers able to snap up flights for as little as $37.

It’s unfortunate timing for Mackay travellers, who can only access discounted tickets to Brisbane which today went into lockdown.

Mackay residents can snap up a trip to Brisbane for $67 from January 30 to March 21.

Flights from Whitsunday Coast airport at Proserpine to Melbourne start at $136.

Mackay Daily Mercury

