Farewell for Mackay's top traffic cop

FAREWELL: Mackay District Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Richard Turner retires after more than 40 years with QPS.

FAREWELL: Mackay District Road Policing Unit officer in charge Senior Sergeant Richard Turner retires after more than 40 years with QPS. Lee Constable

AFTER four decades as a traffic cop Richard Turner has literally heard every excuse there is for bad driving behaviour.

"I can recall someone saying they were running out of fuel and they had to go faster to get to the service station,” he said.

This week the Mackay Road Policing Unit officer-in charge hung up his uniform and handed back the keys to his police bike.

Retirement is bittersweet for the Senior Sergeant, who celebrates his 60th birthday tomorrow.

"I've been with the Queensland Police Service for over 40 years,” he said.

"I've developed great friendships ... had a lot of great experiences.

"Definitely mixed emotions.”

His career hasn't revolved only around road safety and one job that sticks out in Snr Sgt Turner's mind is the capture of violent serial rapist Raymond Garland, who held a group of people hostage in South Mackay and fired shots at police in 1997.

"There were cordons set up and I was actually part of that inner cordoned part. We all had to have ballistic vests on because we were in that danger zone,” he said.

Snr Sgt Turner drove one of the police vehicles involved in Garland's capture in East Gordon St.

"It was pretty frightening and it was a very long and arduous, tense situation.

"That's one of them that really sticks in my mind.”

Snr Sgt Turner was also heavily involved in the 2008 Mackay floods.

"I was in depths of water up to my chest,” he said.

Mackay born and bred, Snr Sgt Turner was sworn into the QPS in July 1978. As well as this moment, he said his career highlights were the people he worked with and helping the community.

In the early years, Snr Sgt Turner said, he had to make his fair share of calls on the families of those killed in a crash.

"That has stuck in my mind... if I can continue in that field, working towards improving safety,” he said.

"I can remember the first fatality I went to in 1978.

"And every one I attended I can remember... it just etches in your mind.”

Among his peers Snr Sgt Turner is known for his dedication in implementing community safety campaigns, especially among young drivers.

He initially joined the QPS because he liked being out and about and one of the highlights of his job was patrols on the police bike.

Snr Sgt Turner said it allowed him to do "what I like doing, plus helping people and keeping the roads safe”.

"Not everyone enjoys my presence on the roads,” he laughed.