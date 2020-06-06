Farewell freshy: Bowen Golf Course croc to be rehomed

A small freshwater crocodile that made Bowen Golf Course home is soon to be moved to a more suitable location.

AFTER slamming the decision to leave a freshwater crocodile on Bowen Golf Course as “lazy”, Councillor Mike Brunker’s campaign to rehome the animal has ended with a “good result”.

The small freshwater crocodile first appeared on the golf course earlier this month, and Cr Brunker was quick to question the decision to leave the animal where it was.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said in a statement previously that the crocodile would not be removed as it “posed no threat”, a response Cr Brunker slammed as “lazy”.

Cr Brunker said he wasn’t concerned about the animal hurting anybody, but rather about the animal’s welfare, and continued on his quest to have the animal moved.

“If it had of been in Mullers Lagoon, which I think there is one, it makes more sense,” he said.

“This is not a natural home for it, a turkey nest in the middle of a golf course is not natural.

“They assured me it won’t eat the birds, it eats frogs and beetles but in the tiny space he would eventually run out of frogs and starve.

A 1.5 metre croc was spotted in Mullers Lagoon in Bowen, which Cr Brunker says is a much more suitable home than a golf course.

Cr Brunker said the process to rehome the crocodile was already under way and he hoped it should be reasonably quick.

“I got a hold of the Minister last Tuesday and she said she’d get someone from the department to get in contact with me, they explained the process and that we’d need a permit,” he said.

“They don’t usually rehome freshwater crocs but it’s an unusual case. Our office is doing the permit as we speak, I’m not sure what the time frame is but once we get the approval I imagine that moving it will be pretty quick.

“It has to go to a zoo or a farm, we’re negotiating now but maybe Bredl’s in Proserpine or Billabong in Townsville.

“It’s a good result, I’m really glad we could get a hold of the minister and sort it out.”

The Department of Environment and Science were contacted but had not responded by the time of publication.