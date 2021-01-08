Menu
Pioneer Power Tool Repairs closed its doors on December 18, 2020 after 28 years of operating in Mackay. Picture: Contributed
Business

FAREWELL: Mackay tool repair shop shuts after 28 years

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
8th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
Another Mackay business has shut up shop in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic gripping the world.

Glen and Sharon Anderson have permanently closed their Pioneer Power Tool Repairs after 28 years of operation in Mackay.

“I was hoping someone else would come along and buy it,” Mrs Anderson said.

But after two years on the market, the “miracle” was not to be and Mrs Anderson said it was time for them to let their Glenella-based business go.

She said the region was now without a dedicated Makita and Hitachi repair agent with their last day of operation on December 18, 2020.

“We would like to officially let everyone know that we are moving house and cannot take the business with us,” the couple wrote in an open letter to their customers.

“Thank you very much for all of your years as loyal customers, businesses and individuals alike.

“We’ve had a good run over the last eight years with this repair business.

“However we are now heading in a different direction.”

