Farm HQ the top of crop

WIN: Farm HQ's Donna and Paul Rogers accept their award from (back from left) Stephan Titze, Justin Turvey, Noel Matthews and Trent Cosh of Incitec Pivot Fertilisers. Contributed

A PROSERPINE business with a commitment to the local farming community has taken out a dealer's fertiliser award for the second time in three years.

Farm HQ, run by siblings Paul and Donna Rogers, was recently named the ENTEC Dealer of the Year.

The pair won the award for growing ENTEC volumes every year since the enhanced efficiency fertiliser was launched in sugarcane by Incitec Pivot Fertilisers in 2014.

"Right from the start, Donna and I made a strategic decision to back ENTEC,” Mr Rogers said.

"That's because ENTEC has an excellent fit for local cane growers, offering peace of mind in variable weather conditions and the means to protect nitrogen from losses caused by denitrification or leaching.

"As a result of that commitment, we are proud to say that 60per cent of our grower customers in the Proserpine region use ENTEC treated nitrogen.”

This latest award was presented to Paul and Donna Rogers by Incitec Pivot Fertilisers led by president Stephan Titze.

"Farm HQ now ranks among the biggest distributors of ENTEC treated fertilisers in Australia,” Mr Titze said.

"It's a great achievement for Paul and Donna's business and ours, as well as the environment.”

Mr Rogers said most of the cane in the Proserpine region was harvested green, fertilised and flood irrigated all in a matter of a few days.

A heavy blanket of trash is left on top of the soil to conserve moisture.

"While this is a practical and cost-effective farming system for growers, the downside is that it creates an ideal environment for nitrogen losses through denitrification and, on sandy soils, leaching,” he said.

"The solution is to treat every tonne of urea blends with ENTEC, minimising those nitrogen losses and maximising efficiency.”

Mr Rogers said growers using ENTEC benefited by being able to lower nitrogen rates, obtaining more consistent yields in variable conditions and knowing they were complying with stricter reef regulation rules. "Reef regulations have required most growers to reduce nitrogen rates from 160-170kg/ha to 140kg/ha, but with ENTEC they have been able to comply without any yield penalty,” he said.

Mr Rogers said growers also recognised ENTEC as the one tool they could use to address variable climatic conditions.

Last year, the Proserpine region received no rain in the eight months from April to November.

In an unprecedented turnaround, this dry spell was followed by 1800mm of rain in the five months from December to April.

"This variability in rain events puts yields and farm incomes at risk, but ENTEC is the one thing that growers can do to improve security,” Mr Rogers said.