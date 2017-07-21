Farm to plate makes Whitsundays great

GOURMET: ABC Landline's Pip Courtney and celebrity chef Matt Golinski showing what can be done with Whitsunday produce at Hemingway's this week.

THE food is what you remember when you go somewhere.

At least this is what Deb McLucas, president of the not-for-profit community organisation the Greater Whitsunday Food Network, believes.

And it's the reason she's been behind a week of activities supporting a 'Farm to Plate Dinner and Bus Tour' including workshops with rural schools and a farmers' market with cooking demonstrations.

"People are increasingly wanting to find out where their food was grown, how it was grown, and what was used in the processing. For a number of reasons the story behind the food is becoming increasingly important for the consumers," she said.

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski lent his star power to the Whitsundays' Farm to Plate event. Contributed

For Whitsunday food growers and primary producers that story has been leant some star power in the form of celebrity chef Matt Golinski.

This week Mr Golinski, was head chef at a Farm to Plate Dinner organised by the Greater Whitsunday Food Network and held in Mackay, using 58 local ingredients in his menu for a three-course feast.

He was also the star guest on yesterday's bus tour, taking in fifth generation farmers Jamie and Melita Jurgens VeeJays Kalfresh small crop farm near Bowen, Hannah and Darryl Trimble's 300-acre Emerson Park Cattle Property at Bloomsbury, 26km south of Proserpine, and incorporating a lunch of fresh, local produce at fine dining restaurant Hemingway's in Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

The ABC Landline's Pip Courtney was also part of the Whitsundays' Farm to Plate event. Contributed

The Farm to Plate dinner alone fed 170 foodies, farmers and locals, and aimed to bring growers and consumers together with a focus on sustainable farming and what we can do to foster a thriving food culture in our region.

Meanwhile two bus loads of people were taken on an odyssey of farming, food and forging connections with each other and the land.

As he was cutting cassava cake on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Golinski said, "There's always good ingredients up here; it's a great food scene. (And) you don't have to be on a 5000-ha property to be a successful farmer these days, which is really cool."

Mr Golinski's Farm to Plate meal - which included slow-roasted pork belly with sweet and sour eggplant, crispy skin barramundi and sweet corn polenta, and honey cream profiteroles - was produced with a team of eight experienced chefs. Every producer and their product was mentioned on the menu.

Mr Golinski said events such as these were about inspiring people and spreading the word about where our food comes from and supporting local growers.

A farmers market was part of this week's Farm to Plate initiative organised by Reef Catchments and the Greater Whitsunday Food Network. Pip Courtney

"It brings the topic into people's minds, and shows people what they've got in their region. It's good to put it on a plate in front of people and tell them a story about it. It's also great for producers to see a room full of people enjoying their product and how people really appreciate it and talk about it."

Accompanying him at both the dinner and on the bus tour was ABC Landline's Pip Courtney, who has a wealth of knowledge from years of reporting on rural issues, Ms Courtney said she believed pride was instilled in a community when they saw their "hidden food heroes come out of the woodwork" because of events like this.

She said the food in the Whitsunday region was diverse and good enough "to take its place in any restaurant or kitchen in the country".

"I hope the people from around here are really proud of what's being grown here. One thing I would like to see is people putting pressure on local cafés and pubs to start sourcing some of the local products and promoting them on their menus so it's not a once-a-year affair," she said.

FRESH IS BEST: Local fresh produce on display at this week's Farm to Plate event. Pip Courtney

"If a lot of little producers are doing well, then that's good for the region. These events and groups close the gap between city and country.

"When somebody meets a farmer face-to-face and realises how hard they work and their attention to detail and how safe the food is, I think that's really important."

One such business recognising the value of local produce is Hemingway's restaurant where yesterday's lunch was served.

Joscelyn O'Keefe, the Marketing and Business Development Manager of Abell Point Marina where the restaurant is based, said the Hemingway's kitchen team were "really passionate" about bringing it to the plate.

FARM LIFE: Andrew and Alexander Trimble on Hannah and Darryl Trimbles 300-acre Emerson Park Cattle Property.

"I think because of the freshness of it - you're guaranteed that if something's got to travel it's not going to travel so far and it's important for a small town to support local producers who are going to give us the best produce they have," she said.

Melita Jurgens, whose family planted their first tomato crop in Bowen in 1915 said it was vital people were educated about how fruit and vegetables were produced. She said she focussed on nutrient-dense produce and better farming with good soil and biological farming methods, "hence creating a better taste experience for the consumer".

She said soil health was essential to help transfer quality nutrients to the plant.

"I believe that a lot of diseases that we see are linked to a lack of minerals," she added.

The Jurgens are Reef Guardian farmers and work closely to reduce the impact of their farms on the local environment.

FARM FRESH: Jamie and Melita Jurgens on their VeeJays Kalfresh small crop farm near Bowen Contributed

Meanwhile Hannah Trimble whose Bloomsbury property houses a high-intensity grazing operation with 110 cows, including Brahman, Wagyu and Ultra Blacks, said she and her husband were focussed on pasture management "so we can graze more intensely with better quality".

"I think this event is important because people need to know where their food comes from: bush can live without the city, but city can't live without the bush," she said.

Regional Landcare Facilitator Juliane Kasiske, who works with Reef Catchments (an event sponsor), said she wanted consumers to learn about the constraints farmers faced in managing land sustainably.

"If the consumer understands this, then they are more willing to pay the extra dollar to allow sustainable farming and support growers that are making an effort," she said.

"If a farmer has a better relationship with the consumer, then that helps them understand what the consumer wants."