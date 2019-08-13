Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Farm worker freed from potato harvester, to be airlifted

Tara Miko
by
13th Aug 2019 7:57 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A MAN has suffered a serious leg injury after getting trapped in a potato harvester in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The man is being stabilised by LifeFlight crews at the Harm Dr property at Crowley Vale and will be airlifted to hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient was in a serious condition with injuries predominantly to the leg.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.45am.

8AM: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports a farm worker has their leg stuck in a piece of machinery at a Lockyer Valley farm this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics including the critical care paramedic is en route to the farm on Harm Dr at Crowley Vale.

The spokeswoman said the initial report received about 7.45am was for a patient with their leg caught in the machine, believed to be a potato harvester.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews from Toowoomba have been tasked to the incident to assist QAS.

editors picks farming lockyer valley queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services workplace incident
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    premium_icon SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

    News Trial to help the families of those who have died by suicide or attempted it.

    Changing of the guard for local school

    premium_icon Changing of the guard for local school

    News A Bowen school has received a new principal and deputy principal.

    This ARIA nominated group is coming to the Whitsundays

    premium_icon This ARIA nominated group is coming to the Whitsundays

    Music This pop group is coming to the Whitsundays.

    UPDATE: Reece Daniel has been found

    UPDATE: Reece Daniel has been found

    News There has been an update in this missing person's case