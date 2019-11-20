Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
A person has died in an ATV accident in Southern Tasmania. File picture: ANDY ROGERS
News

Farmer dies in quad bike crash

by CHANEL KINNIBURGH and SHAUN McMANUS
20th Nov 2019 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 82-year-old Swanston man has died after an all-terrain vehicle crash on a rural property in Tasmania's Southern Midlands yesterday.

In a statement this morning, police said the farmer, who was a resident of the Swanston Rd, Swanston property, was herding sheep on a Polaris 4x4 ATV between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

 

 

Police said the man was thrown from the vehicle, which came to rest on him.

Emergency services attended the crash and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic Services and Crash Investigation Services attended the scene and carried out an investigation.

A report is being prepared for the coroner.

 

MORE NEWS:

SENIOR BIKIE ARRESTED IN DRUG RAIDS

HUNT OF ALLEGED ROBBERS' GETAWAY BIKE

HCC HINTS AT SOLUTION TO ILLEGAL METER FEEDING

More Stories

Show More
accident farmer farming quad bike tasmania

Just In

    New Wallabies coach revealed

    New Wallabies coach revealed
    • 20th Nov 2019 8:49 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New heat rule could ruin industry

        premium_icon New heat rule could ruin industry

        News Proposed “minimum conditions” forcing construction workers to down tools when the mercury hits 28C would mean the death of the building industry in some parts.

        Grey nomads, listen up: New free RV park to draw in visitors

        premium_icon Grey nomads, listen up: New free RV park to draw in visitors

        Council News Place to pull up in Proserpine aims to help visitors explore region

        Decade of endurance: Footy player morphs into triathlete

        premium_icon Decade of endurance: Footy player morphs into triathlete

        Sport Airlie athlete to line up for his 10th race around Hamilton Island.

        Man accused of exposing himself in Airlie fronts court

        premium_icon Man accused of exposing himself in Airlie fronts court

        Crime 41yo man pleads not guilty to multiple charges.