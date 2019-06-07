Farmer shines light on employment in agriculture

WITH a love for the land and a passion for employment in agriculture, farmer Lawson Camm is turning his attention to the future of farming in Queensland.

For more than a year, students from St Catherine's Catholic College have been getting up close with cattle thanks to the Cattle Club.

Hitting Mr Camm's property near Myrtle Creek a couple of times a week, these students have been learning the ropes when it comes to prepping and managing cattle for show.

Mr Camm donates his time and resources to the students to give them an insight into farming and spark an interest in agriculture as a career.

Mr Camm said living in a farming community he felt he had a duty to share his knowledge with local kids.

"I felt as a farmer in Proserpine, being surrounded by a farming community, some of the students in the area needed access to agriculture,” he said.

"I feel a lot of students that go through school here (think) agriculture isn't an option if they're not born into it and their family isn't on a farm.

"The young ones don't realise the opportunity for employment in agriculture, so this gives some kids the opportunity to be involved with farming and grow some ideas about one day working in agriculture.”

The 11 Cattle Club students have been preparing for the Whitsunday and Finch Hatton Shows, where they will help judge cattle and parade Mr Camm's bulls bred at Cambil Stud.

Mr Camm said having the students involved with the shows allowed them to grow in confidence as they were put in the spotlight, parading their cattle and judging the others on show.

Mr Camm will also be taking the prized bulls to the Ekka Royal Queensland Show this year.

Cattle Club student Jesse Askew doesn't come from a farming family but looks forward to a farming career.

"I want to be a cattle farmer now and have a farm with a lot of acres,” he said.

"Cattle Club is fun and awesome because we are working with cows and we get to have our own cow to work on and show off.”

SCCC secondary teacher and Cattle Club organiser Jessica Hehir joins the students every Monday and Wednesday afternoon for duties on Mr Camm's farm.

"Not all of the students in Cattle Club are from farming backgrounds but that doesn't mean they don't enjoy the opportunity to work with the cattle any less,” Ms Hehir said.