Farmer tries tracking an invisible poison in his waterways

Professor of Social Marketing Sharyn Rundle-Thiele said systemic change was needed to reduce the level of pesticides in Mackay's water ways. Zizi Averill

FOR THE past three years Eton-Brightly cane grower Phil Deguara has been trying to track an invisible poison in his property's waterways.

Like most farmers, Mr Deguara uses chemical pesticides to control the spread of weeds and invasive species on his property. But this second-generation farmer is concerned about what chemicals are doing to the Sandy Creek river ecosystem.

Mr Deguara yesterday joined 30 other farmers, government representatives, environmental groups and agricultural advisors at the first Griffin University Tropical Water Hub workshop in Walkerston.

At the Western Suburbs League Club, social marketing professor Sharyn Rundle-Thiele led the discussion about how pesticide management policies could be adapted to manage the needs of farmers.

She said too often farmers were blamed for polluting waterways, without taking into account the pressures they faced.

With their livelihoods under threat from pests and weeds, Prof Rundle-Thiele said she understood why pesticides were so commonly used.

"No one wants to poison the fish, but this is people's livelihoods,” she said.

"It's too easy to think its a group or a type of person to push against a change

"(But) It's a systemic issue. We can't keep doing what we are doing”.

When asked to list their main concern, workshop attendees said there was a lack of information and leadership within agriculture to push for pesticide reduction.

Many said they were too time pressed to create new pesticide management plans, while managing the day-to-day pressures of farming life.

Farmers said they also feared losing productivity, while not impacting the overall level of chemicals in the water.

Unlike other environmental problems, Mr Deguara said "the problem with water quality is you can't actually see what's wrong”.

"(But) we all contribute. It's about understanding what you can do to contribute to improving water quality. Every little change will help.”

Reef Catchments coordinator of water and waterways, Chris Dench said the effect of pesticides in aquatic ecosystems should not be underestimated. The chemicals have the ability to kill off water organisms and some fish, but the ramifications would ripple up the basin food chain and through to the reef, he said.

Mr Dench said Mackay was a particularly bad area for pesticide run-off due to the large agricultural sector.

During the next 18 months, Griffin University workshop teams will meet with locals, to draft a range of recommendations that will shape future pesticide policies.