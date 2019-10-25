Farmer turning aquatic weed into compost

Guest speakers at the launch of the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Stewardship Report in Airlie Beach were (from left) Reef Catchments chief executive officer, Eco Barge project coordinator Fiona Broadbent, Proserpine Indigenous Reference Group secretary Felicity Chapman, Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership chairperson Julie Boyd, Office of the Great Barrier Reef acting director Bernadette Hogan and Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy.

Guest speakers at the launch of the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Stewardship Report in Airlie Beach were (from left) Reef Catchments chief executive officer, Eco Barge project coordinator Fiona Broadbent, Proserpine Indigenous Reference Group secretary Felicity Chapman, Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership chairperson Julie Boyd, Office of the Great Barrier Reef acting director Bernadette Hogan and Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy. Monique Preston

A REPORT detailing how the community and industry are responding to local waterway and reef health was launched in Airlie Beach on Wednesday.

The Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Stewardship Report 2018 details how individuals and groups are taking action in response to this year's Mackay-Whitsunday-Isaac Healthy Rivers to Reef Report Card.

The report includes information about how various industries are addressing the issue of waterway health in the region, including cane growers, graziers, the tourism sector and the horticulture industry.

There is also information on projects led by ports and heavy industry, as well as community groups.

Among the speakers at the launch was Reef Catchments chief executive officer Katrina Dent who spoke about what the agriculture industry was doing to improve the health of waterways.

In Bowen, one farmer in the Don area is mechanically harvesting aquatic weed and using it as compost on his farm.

Two other projects near Mackay were reaping rewards.

Sandy Creek, south of Mackay, had once been a pesticide "hotspot”, according to Ms Dent, but farmers there were working to reduce pesticide losses.

To do so, they had looked at spray rig calibration, application techniques and even the particular types of pesticides they were using, Ms Dent said.

The Janes Creek Project, also near Mackay, saw cane growers, graziers and farming contractors come together to collect their own water quality data in collaboration with industry and State Government representatives in order to better understand pesticide losses.

Tourism Whitsundays chairman Al Grundy also spoke to the crowd about the importance of tourism to the Whitsundays and how a document such as the Stewardship Report could be used by the industry to show governments what was being done in the area.

Eco Barge Clean Seas project coordinator Fiona Broadbent spoke about their effort to clean up 197,735kg of waste in the Whitsundays in the past 10 years.

Of that, a significant amount is plastic.

"It's awesome to see what's going on in the region to protect the environment and the reef,” she said of the report.

The 2018 Stewardship Report is the first time the Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership has released a standalone report outlining the actions both its partners and local communities were doing to improve waterway health.

"We can see from the report that our local communities value our iconic waterways and are actively involved in maintaining or improving them,” she said.

"This can be seen from marine debris clean-up activities, volunteer work to re-vegetate creek sites and the development of a voluntary recreational fishing code of practice.

"It is fantastic to see that sense of community stewardship for our region.”

To view full regional waterway health scores, and for more details, visit the Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership website at www.healthyriverstoreef.org.au