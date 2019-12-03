Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Farmer's fiery tirade at 'useless' Deputy PM

by Sam Clench
3rd Dec 2019 10:48 AM

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack went out to meet the farmers protesting in front of Parliament House this morning, and got an absolute roasting from one man.

The Australian reports his name is John Russell, and he's a farmer from Kyabram.

Mr Russell dismissed the drought as an excuse for Australia's water situation.

"Don't give us that bulls***. We've lived with that for all our life. We know what rain is, and we know what irrigation water is," he said.

"But when it rains, there's always more water," Mr McCormack offered.

"Yes we understand that. No that bulls*** doesn't wash," Mr Russell shot back.

There was a quick exchange about water buybacks. Mr McCormack said the Nationals were not in government when the buybacks first happened, and later capped them.

"The buybacks shouldn't have happened in the first place," Mr Russell protested.

"I appreciate that. We weren't in government when that happened," the Deputy PM replied.

"Yes, I know, but - you could walk up there tomorrow and tell the Liberal Party, 'We're crossing the floor, your government's stuffed, do something.' You could do that tomorrow," said Mr Russell.

"The National Party's not going to exist after the next election unless you grow some spine and stand up. Where's the passion? I haven't seen any passion from you, you're like a poker player.

"Get up there and say, 'This is not f****** good enough.' Get angry!

"Show some passion. Where's your passion?"

"I'm pretty passionate, don't worry about that," Mr McCormack said.

"You're not showing it. You're useless," Mr Russell told him.

"Barnaby was the only bloke who came down here yesterday. He had some spine."

drought editors picks farmer farming irrigation michael mccormack parliament water
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January will mark 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit the Whitsundays.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 9:25 AM
        Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        premium_icon Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        Politics Dawson MP responds to claims he is a 'regular' at Philippines adult entertainment...

        Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        premium_icon Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        Travel Tourism numbers are down by as much as 40 per cent in parts of Queensland

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.