Prance Neil travelled from Bowen to sell produce at the Greater Whitsunday Farmers Market. Picture: Tony Martin
Whats On

Farmers’ Market delivers the goods to Mackay

Tony Martin
Melanie Whiting
and
29th Mar 2020 5:00 AM

DESPITE the rain and social distancing requirements, plenty of people were in high spirits at the Greater Whitsunday Farmers’ Market.

The Greater Whitsunday Food Network held a special food-only market on Saturday at Bluewater Quay to “shore up” the supply chain of local produce.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was plenty of hand sanitiser on offer for the decent-sized crowd and array of stallholders.

Strict precautionary measures around social distancing, food safety and hygiene as well as cash payments were also followed.

Network president Deb McLucas said farmers’ markets were excluded from strict government regulations that closed gyms, libraries, dine-in restaurants and cosmetic salons.

