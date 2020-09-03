Farmers plead for water price clarity amid price drop fear

Australian Sugar Milling Council said the State Government could generate $75.4 million for the Mackay region if water prices were reduced by 25 per cent. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

MACKAY farmers fear an onslaught of higher water prices just as global sugar prices are expected to fall.

Mackay Regional Council Mayor Greg Williamson said the region, which produced a third of Australia’s sugar, had been fighting a decade-long battle for survival.

“The Mackay region, this valley, produces over a third of Australia’s sugar and our farmers have been under attack consistently over the last decade, what with vegetation management laws, reef protection laws, electricity prices and now, water prices,” Cr Williamson said.

Cr Williamson said any increase to water prices would have far reaching effect in the sugar belt, with 1400 growers and their families reliant on cane.

He said the export produced $500-600 million dollars for the Mackay economy a year.

He joined Burdekin Regional Council Mayor Lyn McLaughlin in calling for the State Government and other major parties to commit to lower irrigation prices.

Australian Sugar Milling Council chief executive David Pietsch said sugar regions were calling for clarity over water prices.

“Ahead of the State election, we are seeking a commitment from all parties to secure their support for the industry … (by giving) a fair go on the irrigation water prices set by the Queensland government,” Mr Pietsch said.

Mr Pietsch said the State Government could generate $75.4 million for the Mackay region if water prices were reduced by 25 per cent.

In May, Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham announced the state would freeze irrigation prices for a year and absorb $42 million worth of dam safety upgrades.

He said the average farmer would be roughly $400 better off in the 2020-21 financial year due to the water price freeze.

The water political fight comes as the Rural Bank’s annual Australian Agricultural Trade report predicted a return to poor sugar prices.

The anticipated dip in global prices comes off the back of a $149.8 million growth in the $1.7 billion Australian export industry last financial year.

Rural Bank head of sales Andrew Smith said the export boost was driven by Australian farmers increasing output during a global sugar deficit.

“Unfortunately, growth is unlikely to be repeated in 2020-21 as the impacts of COVID-19 reduce sugar consumption and global production is expected to increase,” Mr Smith said.

“This is likely to see the global market return to a surplus and drive prices lower.”