Farmers win as political fight ends

Dawson MP George Christensen welcomed the approval of Category C cyclone recovery assistance for Queensland.

FARMERS and small businesses could breath a sigh of relief after political argy bargy between the Queensland and Federal government was resolved yesterday.

Category C Cyclone Recovery Assistance was finally made available for cyclone affected regions including the Whitsunday and Mackay yesterday.

This allows affected farmers, businesses and not-for-profit organisations to apply for $25,000 grants to assist with their recovery.

Earlier this week there was uncertainty surrounding when this assistance would become available as Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce accused the Queensland Government of submitting a two page letter instead of a proper submission.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad responded saying Mr Joyce was acting like a child.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox posted on Facebook to welcome the outcome.

"I have lobbied very hard to make this happen because after all, the Whitsunday region has been hit the hardest by TC Debbie,” he said.

"I will provide more information as to how these grants can be accessed as it comes to hand.”