Farming experience in spades

WITH the 2019 crushing season just weeks away, Proserpine has welcomed the future of cane growing the region.

Canegrowers Proserpine announced their newly-elected board on Wednesday, which was voted in by local growers through a ballot process in April.

The new board consists of chairman Glenn Clarke, deputy chairman Tony Large, Peter Quod, Lindsay Altmann, Bill Blair, John Casey and Justin Blair.

Canegrowers Proserpine manager Michael Porter said the new board has at a large a strong understanding of cane growing in the region which is expected to steer them through their three year term.

"The elected representatives are all growers in their own right and collectively have a wealth of experience in cane farming,” he said.

"The board remains optimistic for a successful 2019 crushing season.

"While the crop is still estimated to be below district average, the recent wet weather has assisted growth and we are now looking at reaching around 1.6 million tonnes.”

Mr Porter said increasing the regions sugar production will be a priority for the board.

"Since the 2 million tonne crop produced in 2016, the district's sugar production has declined sharply as the crop recovers in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie. Production can take a full crop cycle of five years to return to normal, so this will perhaps be our biggest challenge,” he said.