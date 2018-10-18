Fashion frenzy takes over Ben Bolt Park

GLITZ N' GLAM: Fashionable Filly, Nikki Howard, Millinery Masterpiece, Chloe Smith, co-ordinator, Trish O'Sing, Lady of the Day, Allison Airey and Gentleman of the Day, Chris Szollos.

GLITZ N' GLAM: Fashionable Filly, Nikki Howard, Millinery Masterpiece, Chloe Smith, co-ordinator, Trish O'Sing, Lady of the Day, Allison Airey and Gentleman of the Day, Chris Szollos. Claudia Alp

FANCY frocks, vivacious fascinators and striking suits crowded the grounds of Ben Bolt Park for the highly-anticipated Luxe Fashion House Fashions on the Field on Saturday.

Contenders vied for Lady of the Day over 35, Fashionable Filly, under 35, Gentleman of the Day and Millinery Masterpiece in a colourful parade of glitz and glam.

Hopeful contestants strutted their stuff on a red carpet-styled catwalk in the glamorous Luxe Fashion House marquee where major sponsor and co-ordinator, Trish O'Sing announced the winners from each category.

Lady of the Day, Allison Airey from Bowen. Claudia Alp

Bowen's own Allison Airey was dubbed Lady of the Day in a tasteful, classic look which won the judges' approval in a victory she said was extremely "flattering”.

"It's amazing, but I'm shaking. A little bit of shock I think. There's so many beautifully dressed ladies,” she said.

"I was sort of trying to go for a mix of modern and classic. You've got to love the flowers and spring.

"In a small town, we don't have a lot of opportunity to dress up to the nines and make ourselves feel beautiful. (Fashions on the Field) is really lovely for the people in Bowen and for fashion.”

Fashionable Filly Nikki Howard from Moranbah pictured at the Bowen Cup last Saturday. Claudia Alp

For Fashionable Filly Nikki Howard, the event was simply a chance to step out in an elegant outfit for the first time since giving birth to her now eight-month-old son.

"I'm so excited and so grateful, I want to cry. It's my first time out in two years since I've been pregnant and had my baby,” Ms Howard said.

"It's my first Fashions on the Field. I hired a dress off Glam Corner, my mother-in-law loaned me the shoes and the bags and Fascinating Creations made my beautiful fascinator.”

However not all outfits were given hours of thought - some just happened.

Gentleman of the Day, Chris Szollos from Bowen. Claudia Alp

Gentleman of the Day, Bowen man Chris Szollos said his contrasting, sleek look was thrown together at the last minute.

"I just saw the jacket and I thought 'bang, got to have it'. It was sort of last minute. The whole thing wasn't really planned out,” he said.

"My friends called it, but I just wanted to wear something that would stand out. When you've got a personality as big as mine, something's got to stand out.”

Millinery Masterpiece winner Chloe Smith from Collinsville. Claudia Alp

A pale pink headpiece saw Chloe Smith take the Millinery Masterpiece title ahead of vivid, feathery fascinators, flower crowns and netted hats.

Mrs O'Sing said this event was possibly the best yet in her three years co-ordinating Luxe Fashion House Fashions on the Field.

"I have to say fashions has actually stepped up a whole notch this year. They've put a lot more effort into it,” she said.

"They're wearing a lot of detailing rather than just working a plain fascinator. They've gone into full detail getting them made to match their outfits.

"I know there are people from Brisbane who have flown up to be here today. You can see the audience and the number of people. About 50 per cent of the races is fashion.”