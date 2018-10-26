Fashion on show in ladies day

FUNDRAISER: A model for Proserpine's Ginger and Blonde struts her stuff at the Quota International Whitsunday fashion parade at the Mantra Club Croc in Cannonvale on Sunday.

FUNDRAISER: A model for Proserpine's Ginger and Blonde struts her stuff at the Quota International Whitsunday fashion parade at the Mantra Club Croc in Cannonvale on Sunday. Monique Preston

MORE than 120 women enjoyed an afternoon of fashion, music, nibbles and drinks at a fashion parade in Cannonvale on Sunday.

Organised by Quota International of Whitsunday group, the fashion parade featured outfits from Proserpine clothing shop Ginger and Blonde.

Money raised from the fashion parade at Mantra Club Croc will go to palliative care at Proserpine Hospital and Whitsunday Leisure Activity Centre at Proserpine.

Quota International of Whitsunday president Ria Gascoyne said it was a wonderful day for all who attended.

"There was lots of atmosphere,” she said.

"The ladies are beautifully dressed.

"The sun's out, we're in a wonderful venue, and partnering with Ginger and Blonde was just effortless.”

Entertainment for the day included live music, as well as the fashions.

Raffles and a silent auction, which included prizes such as a Cruise Whitsunday cruise and a coffee machine, also helped raise money on the day.

Mrs Gascoyne said she was pleased with the continued support of local businesses and those who attended.

"They're very generous, these ladies who support our functions,” she said.

"And it's great to get the community support.”

This was the first fashion parade the group has held and organisers were pleased it was a sell-out.