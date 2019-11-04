Online success the backbone of a new Bowen retail store

HAPPY DAYS: Morgan Allan is excited to launch her bricks and mortar store after the success of her online shop.

A NEW retail store will be opening its doors in Bowen soon bringing a fresh, coastal feel to the region's clothing choices.

Bowen resident Morgan Allan will open a new fashion store called Mmoka at the end of the month.

Pronounced 'Mocha' like the coffee, the uniquely named store will be located on Herbert St and stock clothing with a 'western, boho' feel.

The store is named after Ms Allan's fashion label, Immokalee Designs, where she designs, handcrafts and sews all of the items herself.

The brand already has a strong following online and a defined 'vibe' that she hopes to keep throughout the physical store.

"Immokalee is actually a place in Florida, where my family is from," she said.

"Immokalee means "your home" in the language of the native American Indians there, and that really resounded with me"

COASTAL FEEL: Morgan Allan is excited to be opening up her new store in Bowen, Mmoka. Jordan Gilliland

Originally from Townsville, Ms Allan moved to Bowen in December 2018 and said she fell in love with the town.

It had always been her dream to open a shopfront and she said once she began the search, the current location 'fell into her lap'.

She said the owner had been 'incredible' and had allowed her to adapt the space to her choosing.

"We pulled up the carpet to reveal some amazing floorboards and we've painted everything white to have the coastal feel I'm after," Ms Allan said.

"The store fit-out has also allowed me to move my design studio into the back of the store, so when it's quieter I can work on creating for my label."

Having worked in retail before, she is no stranger to the game, however this will be her first time as a bricks and mortar business owner.

She plans to stock her own fashion label, as well as a number of other labels with a focus on Australian designers.

She's already sourced brands from Townsville and the Gold Coast, with more to come.

FRESH LOOK: Morgan Allan putting a fresh coat of paint on her new store, Mmoka. Jordan Gilliland

"There's a definite lean to Aussie brands," Ms Allan said.

"I'll be really trying to accommodate a little bit for everyone, so there will be options at a lower price bracket as well as more expensive items.

"Most of the items I stock will have a western and boho feel, and I'll be incorporating a lot of linen as well.

"I'm hoping to be able to incorporate some men's items in the future as well.

"I've already showcased everything online and now I'm ready to take it to the next level."

Mmoka will be hosting a launch event from 1-3pm on November 30, with champagne and light snacks.