Crime

Fast food staff threatened with wooden samurai sword

Rae Wilson
by
6th Sep 2018 5:01 AM

STAFF at a fast food restaurant in Sydney's CBD were allegedly threatened with a wooden samurai sword.

A man will face Central Local Court today following the alleged armed robbery and assault in Sydney CBD last night.

Just after 6.10pm yesterday, a 32-year-old man entered a fast food restaurant on George Street and allegedly threatened staff with a wooden samurai sword and demanded money.

A member of the public attempted to intervene before he was allegedly kicked, punched and hit with the wooden sword.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command and the Police Transport Command attended and arrested the man, who was allegedly aggressive toward police.

He was taken to Day Street Police Station where he was charged with robbery armed with offensive weapon, assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon, assault person with intent to resist apprehension, and resist police officer in execution of duty.

He was refused bail.

