FAST TRACK: MP wants planned Bruce upgrades sped up

FAST TRACK: Burdekin MP Dale Last has written to the transport minister, Mark Bailey, to fast track work on the Bruce Highway between Bowen and Home Hill. Supplied

TOWN entry treatments and seven overtaking lanes are part of the planned upgrades to the Bruce Highway between Bowen and Home Hill, according to Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey, however one MP wants to see the projects fast tracked.

Member for Burdekin Dale Last has urged the State Government to take advantage of federal funding on offer to improve safety on the highway and to provide economic stimulus for the region.

The Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program (QTRIP) covers four years of projected works throughout the State and Mr Last said he would continue to fight for the projects he identified to be fast-tracked.

"We are talking about the installation of four overtaking lanes between Bowen and Home Hill and the widening of another stretch of road between the two towns," Mr Last said.

"The effect that work would have on travel times and on safety is huge but at this stage it's all about the planning and little else."

Residents coming into northern Whitsunday townships would have already seen town entry treatments which are currently being installed at Bowen, Merinda and Gumlu during December and January..



Seven overtaking lanes are currently in design at West Euri Road (northbound and southbound), Plain Creek, Armstrong Creek (northbound and southbound) and Arrow Creek (northbound and southbound).



There are also safety widening and wide centre line treatments in design between Bowen Connection Road and Champion street.

Mr Bailey criticised the call from Mr Last, saying the Burdekin MP 'might be the last to know it, but hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent in the Burdekin electorate to upgrade the Bruce Highway right now.'



"We shouldn't be surprised by the negativity from LNP Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington and now Dale Last talking down the $1.9 billion infrastructure and jobs bonanza announced recently for Queensland," he said.

"Bruce funding doesn't need to be a political football like the LNP and Dale Last want it to be and that's why the Palaszczuk Government is setting up the Bruce Highway Trust."

Mr Bailey said projects worth over $100m had already been constructed under the Palaszczuk government, including $45 million to construct a new higher-level bridge and approaches on the Bruce Highway at Yellow Gin Creek, 30km south of Ayr, and $57m in upgrading 3.7km of the Bruce Highway from Merinda to Euri Creek, north of Bowen, constructing a new two-lane bridge and improved approaches.

Mr Last said whenever he talked about roads, someone 'mentions the lack of overtaking lanes between Bowen and Home Hill'.

He said with a hundred per cent of the funding for some of these projects currently available from the federal government, 'we have seen the current Queensland government put regional projects on the back burner'.

"The people realise we need it, the QTRIP report says it's warranted but the state government says wait," he said.

"Here we are with money on the table and not much happening. It's effectively the state government looking a gift horse in the mouth and it's the people of North Queensland who pay the price."

"It's not the first time I've asked for a project to be fast-tracked and I'll keep fighting to get work underway as soon as possible."

"If you look at the Haughton Flood Plain project, that's a $500 Million project that we got brought forward by demonstrating the need."