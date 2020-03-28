FAST-TRACKED: Police graduates on way to Whitsunday, Bowen

TWO more police recruits will call the Whitsundays home as the Queensland Police Service fast-tracks graduates into the field.

Another round of police recruits have graduated from the QPS Academy yesterday, in the second fast-tracked graduation ceremony this week.

Minister for Police Mark Ryan said a first year constable would be deployed to Bowen Police Station and another to Whitsunday Police Station.

“I’m pleased the Commissioner has taken the step bring forward the graduations to ensure the safety of both frontline officers, and the wider community,” he said.

“It’s good to know the Whitsunday region will benefit from these First Year Constables.

“I know many in the community are concerned right now, and the presence of these First Year Constables will go a long way towards boosting public safety.

“It’s crucial our communities feel safe, now more than ever.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Minister Ryan said the early graduations would also deliver further benefits.

“This decision will also free up officers who would otherwise be involved in training those recruits, further bolstering the number of officers on the front line,” he said.

“The latest round of First Year Constables will be expected to uphold the high expectations of the service from the moment they step foot in their new stations.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”