Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store.
BURNED: Noosa North Shore general store. Wotif
News

Fat fire explodes burning man's hands and head

Kristen Booth
by
21st Apr 2019 8:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN was hospitalised after receiving burns from a fire at Noosa North Shore overnight.

A male in his 30's sustained superficial burns to his hands and head after throwing water on a fat fire in a takeaway store.

Queensland Fire Emergency Services were called to the Beach Rd general store at 8pm last night where they put out the kitchen fire.

The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, a Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said.

fire general store kitchen fire noosa north shore queensland ambulace service queensland fire and emergency services
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Sculptures a work of art

    premium_icon Sculptures a work of art

    News Sculptures which will form part of an underwater display are on show on land first.

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

    Whats On Get free bait and wet your line to learn about pesky species.

    Private haven with sea views

    Private haven with sea views

    Property The Whitsunday Times property of the week

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Remembering the fallen: Proserpine Anzac services

    Whats On Proserpine to pay tribute to those who have fought for their country