Four children killed in car crash

by TESS IKONOMOU
7th Jun 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 10:15 AM
Four children are dead this morning after a crash at a Garbutt intersection.

The children understood to be between the ages of eight and 12-years-old, have died after their car crashed at the intersection of Duckworth St and Bayswater Rd at 4.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed a male in his teens was transported to Townsville University Hospital.

The Townsville Bulletin understands the male teen was the driver and has since been discharged from hospital.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the Forensic Crash Unit was on scene.

MORE TO COME

