Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman has died after a crash on Mullumbimby Rd.
A woman has died after a crash on Mullumbimby Rd.
News

FATAL CRASH: Woman killed, two men flown to hospital

Amber Gibson
by
1st Sep 2019 3:42 PM | Updated: 2nd Sep 2019 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY woman has died and two men have been flown to hospital after two vehicles collided in Mullumbimby earlier Sunday.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, about 2km north of Mullumbimby at11.45am after reports of a crash.

NSW Police were told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

Emergency services attempted to revive an elderly woman from the east-bound travelling vehicle, however she died at the scene.

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - was closed in both directions. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

More Stories

mullumbimby crash nsw police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Don't believe it for a second': Magistrate questions story

    premium_icon 'Don't believe it for a second': Magistrate questions story

    Crime 'Your story's got more holes in it than a dart board,' Magistrate James Morton told the man who faced court on drug charges.

    New political party created to give NQ own state

    premium_icon New political party created to give NQ own state

    Politics A sitting MP is spearheading a new political party.

    Birthday bash behaviour could put man behind bars

    premium_icon Birthday bash behaviour could put man behind bars

    Crime How a 'stupid $100 bet' got this man in trouble with the law.

    Major new fishing bans put in place

    premium_icon Major new fishing bans put in place

    Fishing "If there are no fish, there is no fishing industry here"