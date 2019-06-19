Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Overnight
Overnight
News

Fatal flaw revealed in state’s lockout laws

by Domanii Cameron
19th Jun 2019 5:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEWstudy by a Brisbane university has cast serious doubt on the ability of Queensland's controversial lockout laws to curb alcohol-fuelled violence.

The study, led by Griffith University, also found there was no reduction in alcohol consumption within "night-time entertainment districts" (NEDs) while partygoers ventured out later.

Associate Professor Grant Devilly from Griffith, Queensland University of Technology's Professor David Kavanagh and the University of Queensland's Professor Leanne Hides conducted three studies from 2014 to 2017 on the blood alcohol readings of people as they arrived and left party districts in Brisbane.

They analysed arrest rates from the Queensland Police Service Crime Map for 2016 and 2017. There were seven assaults in the CBD and Fortitude Valley on April 2, 2016 with the same amount on March 25, 2017.

Meanwhile between January 1 to February 28, 2016, there were 132 assaults compared to 140 for the same period in 2017.

Violence in Fortitude Valley in Brisbane
Violence in Fortitude Valley in Brisbane

"People were substantially more inebriated as they entered the NEDs after the legislative change," Associate Prof Devilly said.

"Crime statistics and patrons' self-reported experiences of violence did not change.

"This is the first study to collect extensive data on blood alcohol levels, illicit substance use and assaults as people enter and exit nightclub entertainment districts, both before and after the introduction of this kind of legislation."

The State Government in July 2016 wound back drinking hours and banned shots after midnight.

A 1am lockout was proposed, but the plan was ditched in early 2017 in favour of ID scanning and banning from July 1 that year.

During the study, partygoers told researchers they'd predicted the legislation would lead to heavier predrinking.

There were 850 people breathalysed during study one, 900 in study two and 1300 in study three.

Alcohol Fueled violence. Friday night in the Valley
Alcohol Fueled violence. Friday night in the Valley

"After the introduction of the legislation patrons entered the NEDs systematically later and increased their alcohol preloading," the study read.

"People were substantially more inebriated as they entered the NEDs after the legislative change, with approximately 50 per cent fewer people not preloading after the new laws."

Associate Prof Devilly said when people were asked why they preloaded, they said to save money or to socialise.

He said any change to legislation should encourage people to venture out earlier to limit predrinking, and encourage drinking in a controlled environment.

The study will be released today.

More Stories

crime lockout laws queensland

Top Stories

    Show set to wow Bowen once again

    Show set to wow Bowen once again

    Family Fun Bowen Show, now in its 136th year, will be held on June 25.

    • 19th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    PHOTOS: Out and about at the Peter Faust Dam

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Out and about at the Peter Faust Dam

    People and Places Did you get 'papped' at the Peter Faust Dam Open Day?

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:55 AM
    Bowen business leaders optimistic about Adani

    premium_icon Bowen business leaders optimistic about Adani

    Business Bowen's business leaders express delight at Adani approval.

    • 19th Jun 2019 5:30 AM
    Cup trophy to visit Bowen

    premium_icon Cup trophy to visit Bowen

    News Bowen to welcome the Melbourne Cup.