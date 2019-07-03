Fatal hit-and-run probe as community mourns

A memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins who was killed in a hit and run incident in Mullumbimby.

A memorial for 22-year-old Tim Watkins who was killed in a hit and run incident in Mullumbimby. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are continuing their investigations into the alleged hit and run near Mullumbimby last month, as the community continues to grieve in wake of the tragic loss of a well-loved man.

Police are appealing for information after 22-year-old Tim Watkins' body was found by a passing motorist about 1am on June 23 on Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek.

A push-bike was also found near the body.

A road sign has been graffitied calling for the driver who allegedly left a Mullumbimby man on the side of the road after hitting him with a car to hand themselves into police. Contributed

After rumours were circulated on social media the driver had handed themselves in to police, NSW Police spokesperson said anyone with information should contact police immediately.

"Investigations are continuing in relation to this incident," the spokesperson said.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact Tweed Heads Police Station on (07) 5506 9499 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Meanwhile, the community is invited to Mullumbimby Leagues Club at 1pm on July 5 to celebrate Mr Watkins' life.

Tim Watkins playing for the Mullumbimby Moonshiners Rugy Club. Contributed

"We ask that the day be how our Timmy would want and very relaxed and casual," a post on social media said.

"Bring a picnic rug and picnic basket, bring the kids, we want this day to be like Timmy and full of fun and laughter.

"We will stay at the club afterwards for a wonderful celebration."