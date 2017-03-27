Fatality on 'notorious' road

A HEAD-ON collision on Shute Harbour Rd claimed the life of a German tourist this morning.
A ute with a trailer travelling east on Shute Harbour Rd T-boned a white Toyota Corolla turning right into Gregory-Cannonvalley Rd at about 8.30am.
The second German tourist travelling in the Corolla has been taken to Proserpine hospital, along with one of the ute occupants.
The remaining ute occupant is assisting police at the scene.
Traffic towards Proserpine is being diverted through Riordonvale and incoming traffic to Airlie Beach is continuing.
A police spokesperson at the scene said motorists should take care under current weather conditions, with Cyclone Debbie now approaching the Whitsunday coast.
"This is a notorious intersection and something needs to be done to curb the accident rate," he said.
