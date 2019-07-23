Fate of Cape Hillsborough beach plans determined

A controversial bid by Mackay Tourism to lock away part of Cape Hillsborough Beach for sunrise for tours of the wallabies has been rejected.

UPDATE: Mackay Tourism has responded to the State Government's decision saying it was "disappointed" with the rejection to its bid to close off part of Cape Hillsborough at sunrise.

General Manger Tas Webber said the proposal was "actively seeking the support of the State Government to protect the long term environmental and economic sustainability of this experience".

"Mackay Tourism is committed to the well being of Cape Hillsborough's wallabies, and the health and safety of experience guests," he said.

Mr Webber said the Cape Hillsborough attraction was worth an estimated $12 million a year to the Mackay region's economy.

He said the organisation would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure a long term solution could be found.

The Department of Environment and Science officially rejected the application by Mackay Tourism for exclusive access to the beach for 90 minutes every day in order to provide tours.

In May more than 200 submissions were received about Mackay Tourism's request to restrict access to the popular beach. It has since been revealed 98 per cent of the submission opposed the idea.

Mackay Tourism will meet with the Tourism Minister tomorrow to discuss the decision.