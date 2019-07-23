Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A controversial bid by Mackay Tourism to lock away part of Cape Hillsborough Beach for sunrise for tours of the wallabies has been rejected.
A controversial bid by Mackay Tourism to lock away part of Cape Hillsborough Beach for sunrise for tours of the wallabies has been rejected. Stuart Quinn
Politics

Fate of Cape Hillsborough beach plans determined

Zizi Averill
by
23rd Jul 2019 5:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Mackay Tourism has responded to the State Government's decision saying it was "disappointed" with the rejection to its bid to close off part of Cape Hillsborough at sunrise. 

General Manger Tas Webber said the proposal was "actively seeking the support of the State Government to protect the long term environmental and economic sustainability of this experience".

"Mackay Tourism is committed to the well being of Cape Hillsborough's wallabies, and the health and safety of experience guests," he said. 

Mr Webber said the  Cape Hillsborough attraction was worth an estimated $12 million a year to the Mackay region's economy. 

He said the organisation would continue to work with stakeholders to ensure a long term solution could be found.

INITIAL: A CONTROVERSIAL bid by Mackay Tourism to lock away part of Cape Hillsborough Beach for sunrise tours of the wallabies has been rejected by the Queensland Government

The Department of Environment and Science officially rejected the application by Mackay Tourism for exclusive access to the beach for 90 minutes every day in order to provide tours.

In May more than 200 submissions were received about Mackay Tourism's request to restrict access to the popular beach. It has since been revealed 98 per cent of the submission opposed the idea.

 

Wallaby/Kangaroo Tour at Cape Hillsborough.
Wallaby/Kangaroo Tour at Cape Hillsborough. Stuart Quinn

Mackay Tourism will meet with the Tourism Minister tomorrow to discuss the decision.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    premium_icon WORLD FIRST: Hamilton guests can now visit iconic Heart Reef

    Travel After a decade of development, and a $2 million investment, a new epoch has arrived for the iconic Heart Reef, located in the Whitsundays.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    Drug charges follow NQ festival

    premium_icon Drug charges follow NQ festival

    Crime Two adults who took a risk with the law at a festival land in court.

    Like a movie as military storms town

    premium_icon Like a movie as military storms town

    News It was like a scene from a movie when the defence stormed Bowen