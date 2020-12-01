Menu
The Shute Harbour marine terminal is under construction. Picture: Supplied
Council News

Fate of ‘minor’ change at Shute Harbour revealed

Laura Thomas
1st Dec 2020 1:00 PM
A “MINOR” change that could have steered the Shute Harbour marine facility off course has now been ironed out, meaning it’s full steam ahead for the facility.

In last week’s ordinary council meeting, a change to the size and layout of the building caused sparks to fly across the council table.

Changes to the seating areas and the use of public space were flagged by council officers working on the project and had to be approved by the development arm of the council.

If the changes were minor and met the council standards, they could be easily approved.

However, if the changes were deemed larger they would be put to the public for consultation, which could have delayed the project for about three weeks.

There have been slight changes to the design of the Shute Harbour marine terminal. Picture: Supplied
Division 5 councillor Mike Brunker demanded action on the project, saying it was “ridiculous” that “this is a $50 million building that we can’t get right ourselves”.

However, Whitsunday Regional Council development services director Neil McGaffin said the change had now been approved and did not need to go back to the public.

He said the variations were indeed minor and would not impact people using the facility or residents who overlook it.

This means the project will continue full steam ahead with tenders for the facility to be assessed by the council over the coming weeks.

During last week’s meeting, council’s disaster recovery project director Trevor Williams gave an update on the $50 million project, saying the construction of the seawall was 95 per cent complete.

The project was originally set to be complete by June 30, 2021, but is now more likely to be finished by the second week of July.

