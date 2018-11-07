Menu
Login
NESTING SEASON: Flatback hatchlings emerge.
NESTING SEASON: Flatback hatchlings emerge.
News

Fate of sea turtle populations in hands of public

Noor Gillani
by
7th Nov 2018 8:00 AM | Updated: 10:14 AM

MARINE authorities are advising beach-goers to be extra careful as turtle nesting season begins.

All seven species of the world's marine turtles are classified as either vulnerable to extinction or endangered and Central Queensland has four of them.

Major nesting sights in the region include Lilleys Beach on Boyne Island, Tannum Sands Beach and beaches on Curtis and Facing Islands.

Team Turtle CQ volunteer Jodi Jones said turtles were at risk when they made the journey to shore to lay eggs.

"Any beach can be a habitat," Ms Jones said.

"A basic rule of thumb when you're on a beach during nesting season, it's always good to be very cautious about what you're doing and how you're using the beach.

"We had a case of people doing doughnuts around a turtle that was trying to nest, that's just awful.

"The journey to get to nesting is so long, sometimes it's 50-odd years before they come up to nest."

Ms Jones said turtle traffic would be at its peak this month and next month and would continue until March.

"Depends on the species and the area too, the loggerheads have a slightly different nesting time to the flatbacks," she said.

"The value of one nest beach is still as high as a hundred when you're looking at different species.

"We are blessed to have these animals sharing our spaces with us.

"We need to protect them all."

Sightings of injured and sick turtles should be reported to 1300 ANIMAL.

central queensland editors picks environment great barrier reef marine park life marine sea turtles
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Airlie Beach Running Festival wins Event of the Year

    Airlie Beach Running Festival wins Event of the Year

    Athletics Whitsunday Running Club and junior official Nicholas Sainsbury won big at the Athletics North Queensland Annual Awards Dinner last Saturday.

    Costigan wants drum lines back

    Costigan wants drum lines back

    News Whitsunday MP wants drum lines brought back to Cid Harbour.

    Dawn and dusk are dangerous times in the water: shark expert

    Dawn and dusk are dangerous times in the water: shark expert

    News Shark researcher says dawn and dusk are dangerous times to swim

    Friends fought to save shark attack victim's life

    Friends fought to save shark attack victim's life

    News Friends fought to save shark attack victim's life

    Local Partners