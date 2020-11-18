Menu
Brianna Davis, 3, from Airlie Beach watched the fireworks at the Airlie Beach foreshore in 2019. Picture: Laura Thomas
Whats On

Fate of the Whitsunday farewell to 2020 revealed

Laura Thomas
18th Nov 2020 11:00 AM
THERE are high hopes coronavirus won’t spoil the final minutes of 2020 with Whitsunday Regional Council’s fireworks display still set to go ahead.

Mackay Regional Council was forced to move its annual river party because of COVID restrictions.

The New Year’s Eve performances and celebrations will be livestreamed and Mayor Greg Williamson said the traditional fireworks were not possible during the pandemic.

However, up the road in the Whitsundays, the council’s director of community services said at this point, the usual New Year celebrations still had the green light.

Aaliyah Elmasiri, 7 and Ray Elmasiri, 8, watched the fireworks at Airlie Beach foreshore in 2019. Picture: Laura Thomas
Aaliyah Elmasiri, 7 and Ray Elmasiri, 8, watched the fireworks at Airlie Beach foreshore in 2019. Picture: Laura Thomas

In the past, residents have flocked to the Airlie Beach foreshore for a fireworks show a few hours before they bid farewell to the year and usher in the new one.

Displays would also light up the sky over Bowen and Collinsville.

Ms Wright said at this stage, all three fireworks shows were still going ahead.

“However, if there’s heightened or increased COVID restrictions or even a fire ban in the area, the events may change,” she said.

“We’re definitely very mindful of the fire bans and so it’s nearly like a wait and see.”

If all goes to plan, firework displays will launch from Front Beach in Bowen on December 31.

In Collinsville, the council has provided sponsorship to Collinsville Community Association for a display that would accompany the family bull riding competition at the Pit Pony Tavern.

Airlie Beach residents can watch a display from the foreshore at 8.30pm before a midnight display by the Whitsunday Sailing Club.

