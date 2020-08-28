Menu
The Proserpine ANZ will close permanently on October 15.
Business

Fate sealed on future of Proserpine ANZ

Laura Thomas
28th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
THE Proserpine ANZ will close permanently in October, four months after the branch cut its opening hours.

ANZ district manager Rob Parker confirmed the branch would close on October 15 and said the company would retain as many staff as possible and place them into new roles.

It had previously revised its opening hours to just two days a week.

Mr Parker said customers “no longer look to branches for their everyday banking needs the way they once did” with more turning to phone and internet banking.

However, he said measures would be put in place to help people who relied on the physical branch for the banking.

“We are writing to customers personally to let them know we have provided a closure period of about two months to allow us time to work with them on alternative banking methods, including online, telephone and mobile banking,” he said.

“We will work individually with our vulnerable customers to help them with alternative branches, digital options, using the contact centre more and debit cards.

“For our business customers we have relationship bankers that will continue to visit local businesses at their locations and be available on the phone.

“We also have mobile lenders to help customers with their home loan needs where it is most convenient for them.”

Since April, the branch has only been open on Monday and Thursday.

An ANZ spokesman said the decreased opening hours were because of “staffing changes”.

