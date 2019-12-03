Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Joseph McDonald has been charged with murder.
Joseph McDonald has been charged with murder.
Crime

Father accused of baby son’s murder

3rd Dec 2019 12:41 PM

A YOUNG father from Victoria's northeast has been charged with the murder of his seven-week-old son.

Joseph McDonald, 22, handed himself into a Melbourne police station around 6pm yesterday. Police had previously appealed for information regarding his whereabouts.

His baby son, Lucas McDonald, was admitted to a hospital in Benalla on October 25 with life-threatening injuries.

Police had been looking for Joseph McDonald.
Police had been looking for Joseph McDonald.

The seven-week-old boy was transferred to Monash Children's Hospital where he died on Wednesday, October 30.

Mr McDonald had last been seen leaving the hospital in Clayton about 4.30pm that day.

He was charged by homicide squad detectives overnight with one count of murder.

Mr McDonald did not apply for bail when he appeared before Melbourne Magistrates' Court today, and his Legal Aid lawyer said it was the man's first time in custody and requested he be seen by a nurse.

The lawyer also noted the accused was vulnerable in custody due to his age and appearance.

The young father has been remanded to reappear in court on Monday for a filing hearing.

His seven-week-old son was hospitalised on October 25 and later died.
His seven-week-old son was hospitalised on October 25 and later died.

Lucas' devastated grandmother told the Sunday Herald Sun overnight: "We are not coping very well. My daughter is absolutely ­beside herself."

One family member paid her respects on Facebook.

"May you rest in peace precious Angel Lucas," she wrote. "Our hearts are breaking for you (Lucas' family)."

The woman said they "want to turn back time and have Lucas back" and that the family would not be making any further comment to the media.

More Stories

baby killed boy killed child murdered murder trial

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January will mark 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit the Whitsundays.

        Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        premium_icon Christensen hits back at claims he visited 'adult venue'

        Politics Dawson MP responds to claims he is a 'regular' at Philippines adult entertainment...

        Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        premium_icon Greenies want to keep us off tourist track

        Travel Tourism numbers are down by as much as 40 per cent in parts of Queensland

        Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        premium_icon Govt report outlines challenges ahead for Great Barrier Reef

        News Report urges action on big threats facing reef.