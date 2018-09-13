Menu
Login
Contributed: Win News
Contributed: Win News
News

Father and daughter seriously hurt in horrific crash

Sarah Barnham
by
13th Sep 2018 6:14 AM | Updated: 6:33 AM

A FATHER and daughter have suffered severe injuries in a serious car crash at Beerburrum overnight.

About 7pm emergency services were called to the scene of a single vehicle smash on Steve Irwin Way.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.

Reports suggest the car was stuck in a tree and both the teenager and her father had to be cut free by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

It's believed the father suffered a medical episode before the car crashed.

 

SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.
SERIOUS SMASH: A teenage girl has been airlifted to a Brisbane hospital after being trapped in a car with her father, after the vehicle struck a tree at Beerburrum.

The girl was airlifted to the Lady Cilento hospital in Brisbane and the man was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Related Items

beerburrum crash editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Touch footy news and draw

    Touch footy news and draw

    News THE junior touch footy teams travelled away to Bowen on Sunday for the Junior Carnival to play against teams from Bowen and the Burdekin.　

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    Fishing industry concerned about vessel tracking system

    News Not everyone is happy about the compulsory vessel tracking units

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    News Mayor's Charity Ball raises record amount for RACQ

    Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    News Betten claims ninth title at the 2018 Airlie Beach Triathlon

    Local Partners