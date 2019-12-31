Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Father and son found dead in Cobargo

by Janet Fife-Yeomans,Mitchell Van Homrigh,Jonathon Moran
31st Dec 2019 2:57 PM

 

Two men, believed to be a father and son, have been found deceased in Cobargo, NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Warboys has confirmed.

It is believed the men were trying to protect property  as the fire as it came through in the early hours of the morning.

Authorities are still trying to locate a third person  west of Narooma, who was also defending property.

Meanwhile, panicked locals are sheltering on the NSW south coast as bushfires create giant plumes of black smoke likened to "armageddon".

Bushfire conditions are deteriorating as a southerly sweeps through the state and pushes raging blazes northwards, opening new fire fronts.

Shoalhaven City Council Mayor Amanda Findley said as many as 300 people are sheltering at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from the 227,000-hectare Currowan fire.

The blaze, which has been burning for weeks, has now generated its own thunderstorm, causing dry lightning, spiralling smoke and rapid fire spread.

"We've got a lot of people who are very anxious and concerned about what's going on," Ms Findley said.

"The air quality here is OK but we can see smoke from other places - it's like an armageddon smoke cloud to the north."

The NSW Rural Fire Service says it is too late to leave for those in Ulladulla and south of Nowra, while Broulee and Fishermans Paradise have been scorched.

Residents have evacuated to the beach in the town of Batemans Bay, which is surrounded by the Currowan fire to the north and the aggressive 31,000ha Clyde Mountain fire to the south and east. Both fires are burning at an emergency warning level.

bushfires cobargo death editors picks tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in custody after alleged strangulation at lagoon

        premium_icon Man in custody after alleged strangulation at lagoon

        News A 43-YEAR-OLD man is in custody charged with five offences, including strangulation, following an alleged domestic violence incident at the Airlie Lagoon, on...

        ‘There was no way of salvaging it’: Coke works gutted

        premium_icon ‘There was no way of salvaging it’: Coke works gutted

        News Police are on scene after the building was destroyed overnight.

        Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        premium_icon Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        News Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire which engulfed an abandoned...

        13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        premium_icon 13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        News A cold case reopened, two police shootings and other high-profile incidents put...