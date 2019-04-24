Father 'choked' 10-year-old boy over body wash, court told

A FATHER "choked, kick, hit and threw” his 10-year-old stepson because the boy used body wash that was not his, a court has heard.

The 30-year-old Ipswich man has pleaded not guilty to one charge each of common assault and choking (domestic violence).

His trial in the Brisbane District Court started on Tuesday and is expected to end on Friday.

In his opening address to the jury, Crown prosecutor Brendan White said the father of two was in a relationship with the boy's mother when the alleged assault occurred in November, 2017.

Mr White said the defendant - a former Rockhampton resident - woke up to learn his stepson had taken a shower and had used the man's body wash.

It is alleged the man walked up to the boy, verbally abusing him.

It is alleged that the man grabbed the boy by the hair, hit him in the face multiple times and held him in a chokehold for at least 20 seconds.

The boy's feet were "lifted off the ground” and he was unable to breathe properly, the jury heard.

Mr White said the man is also accused of "throwing” the boy onto the floor and into a wall.

The boy's mother and a visiting friend both witnessed the alleged attack, the court heard.

They took the lad to Ipswich hospital where a doctor noted he had abrasions on his body.

The boy's statement to police and pre-recorded court testimony were played to the jury on Tuesday, but the court was closed to media and the public so they cannot be reported.

The boy's mother, the family friend, the treating doctor and an investigating officer will give evidence over the coming days.

The man has two young daughters with the boy's mother.

Mr White said the man's defence team would argue their client did not assault the boy but that he picked him up under the arms and asked him to have a shower.

The trial before Judge Jennifer Rosengren continues. - NewsRegional