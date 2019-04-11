Menu
Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Danny Neilson to 20 months' imprisonment, with a parole release date of October 10.
Father of 8 jailed for arrangement to 'store drugs'

Katie Hall
11th Apr 2019 12:37 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM
A "RENEWED" relationship with drugs has seen a Bundy father of eight jailed until October, after he pleaded guilty to more than 20 charges including possession of a shortened firearm.

Danny Paul Neilson was joined by family including a baby girl in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday, as they prepared to say goodbye.

The court heard that Neilson had been buying drugs off a man but didn't have the money to pay him off.

So an "arrangement" where the man would "store drugs" in a vehicle on the property was struck.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan said the "drug lab" and firearms that had been found in a search warrant conducted on Neilson's property in June last year was not "for his personal use".

"There were no fingerprints (of Neilson's), it was just a car in his driveway," Mr Ryan said.

Iodine and glassware, morphine and a "couple of grams of speed" were also found at the property.

Magistrate Ross Woodford sentenced Neilson to 20 months' imprisonment, with a parole release date of October 10.

