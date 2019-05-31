Father of three airlifted to Townsville

INJURED: Damien Pocock, who is in hospital, with two of his children.

INJURED: Damien Pocock, who is in hospital, with two of his children. Contributed

A FATHER of three is in hospital after sustaining serious head injuries in an alleged assault in Proserpine on Friday.

Proserpine born and bred, Damien Pocock, 34, was airlifted to Townsville Hospital and will remain in hospital for some time.

His fiancee and his two youngest children are by his side as he recovers.

Long-time friend Warren Williams has set up a GoFundMe page for the family to ease the financial stresses associated with Mr Pocock and his partner being unable to work.

Mr Williams said the couple would "go out of their way” to help anyone, never asking for anything in return.

He said Mr Pocock was a "loyal, honest and trustworthy” friend.

"He does not deserve what has happened,” Mr Williams said.

At the time of going to print, $530 had been raised for the family.

Police are investigating the incident, which allegedly happened at the Prince of Wales Hotel.

Police allege there was an altercation between two men at about 10pm on May 24.

It is alleged the two were work colleagues, who were involved in a disagreement at the hotel, police said.

A 22-year-old Proserpine man, is assisting police with their investigations.