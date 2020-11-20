Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Father pleads not guilty to spending son’s funeral fund

by Elisabeth Silvester
20th Nov 2020 12:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE father of a boy killed in a car crash has pleaded not guilty to allegedly spending $2,700 of his son's funeral fund.

Eziekel Vernon Samuel Baira, 31, appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Thursday where he has been charged with one count of fraud - dishonestly obtain property from others.

Police allege Baira inappropriately funds raised on a GoFundMe page to pay for his son's funeral expenses.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Baira's teenage son died on June 7 this year when the alleged stolen car he was travelling in clipped a roundabout, flipped and hit a traffic light.

The boy was among four teenagers killed.

The teen's mother and Baira's former partner, Lesley-Lee Hill has been accused of blowing $3656 of the $7000 raised by the online fundraiser on pokies, cigarettes and clothing.

Defence lawyer Margaret Crowther said Baira intended to purchase a tombstone for his son's grave, but the money from the GoFundMe never reached Baira's account.

Ms Crowther asked Magistrate Steven Mosch to adjourn the case to allow time to obtain a brief of evidence.

Mr Mosch adjourned the matter until January 28 next year.

 

 

elisabeth.silvester1@news.com.au

Originally published as Father pleads not guilty to spending son's funeral fund

More Stories

crime fraud gofundme

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL FASHION: Stunning send off for St Cath’s students

        Premium Content FORMAL FASHION: Stunning send off for St Cath’s students

        Local Faces Check out the photos of Year 12s dressed to impress to celebrate the end of their high school days.

        • 20th Nov 2020 2:00 PM
        PHOTOS: Year 12s celebrate in style as they farewell 2020

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Year 12s celebrate in style as they farewell 2020

        Local Faces Students from Whitsunday Christian College emerge from a tough year in spectacular...

        Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Premium Content Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

        Crime The Proserpine man says a lewd comment she made added fuel to the fire.

        Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Premium Content Former navy chef caught with 11,000 child abuse images

        Crime Judge found there were ‘exceptional circumstances’