Father-to-be dies after allergic reaction

A soon-to-be father with a heart "full of love and kindness" suffered a fatal allergic reaction during a night out with his wife.

Alexander Hall, whose first child is due to be born in May, had no idea he was allergic to barramundi until he ate the fish at a Ballarat restaurant.

The 37-year-old, who stopped breathing and had to be placed in an induced coma, died later in hospital.

Mr Hall's heartbroken family fulfilled a wish to have his organs donated - the gift saving the lives of young children even though he will never get to meet his own.

Wife Cassandra, 33, told the Herald Sun: "We were just starting our lives together."

"It doesn't seem right,'' she said.

"He was really excited to have kids. He was just going to be the best dad.

"I am not quite sure how I am going to do it without him but I will make it happen.

"I am just going to live every day just trying to make him proud."

Alexander Hall, who suffered a fatal allergic reaction, with wife Cassandra. Picture: Supplied

The loving couple married in May last year. Picture: Supplied

The couple dreamt of having as many as four children and were so excited about the upcoming arrival of their first, a daughter, they had already named her Isabelle.

"I guess I'm just hoping that when she's born I look into her eyes and the love that fills me is enough to sustain me,'' Mrs Hall said.

"She will know him."

Mr and Mrs Hall, who married in May last year, were sharing a seafood basket at a restaurant earlier this month when he suffered the reaction.

Mr Hall, a business development manager at corporate education organisation DeakinCo, had a known allergy to brazil nuts and had eaten barramundi several years earlier having only a slight tingling on his lips.

Mrs Hall said the Coroner later confirmed the barramundi had caused severe anaphylaxis and cerebral hypoxia which is when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

"We had gotten through the whole meal and then Alex had commented on how much he liked the fish,'' Mrs Hall said.

"He said he hadn't had that type of fish in quite a few years. Then it was very sudden.

"Within the space of a couple of minutes he was obviously feeling uncomfortable.

"He started sweating and I asked him if he was feeling OK.

"I said to him: 'Are you having some type of reaction. Do we need to call an ambulance?'"

Mr Hall has been honoured for his kindness and compassion towards others. Picture: Supplied

A group of off-duty nurses from Ballarat Base Hospital rushed to Mr Hall's aid.

"He was just saying that he couldn't breathe. He said: 'I just need someone to breathe into my mouth' so I tried for him and it wasn't doing anything,'' Mrs Hall said.

"He started to go blue. The people that came over - the nurses - they recognised as soon as something went really wrong and they started CPR on him.

"They continued doing that until the ambulance finally got there.

"I was just calling out to him, telling him that he was going to be OK. I couldn't believe it. I still can't believe it."

Mr and Mrs Hall moved to Ballan to start a family and only last year bought a block of land to build their family home.

"He just had the biggest heart - so full of love and so kind and compassionate,'' Mrs Hall said.

"I will love him every moment of every day for the rest of my life."

The family thanked Ballarat Base Hospital staff including the off-duty nurses who came to Mr Hall's aid.

A fund has been established to help Mrs Hall and the couple's unborn daughter through the tragedy at gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-alex-hall.

