Police at the scene of a double shooting in West Pennant Hills. Picture: John Grainger
Crime

Dad who killed teen kids identified

by Megan Palin
6th Jul 2018 12:39 PM

THE father who shot his two teenage children dead "in a premeditated and planned" attack after entering their home and later taking his own life in another location has been identified.

Financial planner John Edwards, 68, is believed to have entered the home on Hull Rd in West Pennant Hills and killed his son, 15, and daughter, 13, around 5.30pm on Thursday.

The children's mother, Olga Edwards, 36, arrived soon after to a "horrific scene" in which her children had been murdered in a bedroom.

Ms Edwards, a solicitor, is understood to be suffering "severe shock" and is believed to be in the care of friends.

The gunman's body was found in a Normanhurst home, 5km from the scene of the initial killings, about 12 hours after his two children were found murdered, NSW Police confirmed on Friday. Edwards was the father of the children but did not live at the West Pennant Hills home, police said.

 

John Edwards, a financial planner from Sydney last night shot and killed his two teenage children before taking his own life. Picture: Linkedin
NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Two handguns were found at the Normanhurst property.

"The 68-year-old male was the holder of a number of firearms. The two handguns were registered in his name," NSW Police Acting Region Commander Brett McFadden told reporters in Sydney on Friday.

"We understand that those handguns came into his possession lawfully earlier this year," he said.

Police say they were "aware" of the father and the teenagers had been at home by themselves in the moments leading up to their deaths.

"The mother resided at the address at Pennant Hills with the two children," Supt McFadden said.

"I do know there were some custody hearings over the last two years."

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

