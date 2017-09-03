Father's Day breakfast fed a good cause

ORGANISERS: Sylvia Powell, Poppy Annear, Julie Scanlon and Josh Hogan at the Father's Day Breakfast on Cannonvale Beach foreshore this morning

IT WAS a tale of community partnerships that brought smiles to the faces of both young and old this morning on Cannonvale Beach foreshore.

More than 60 people ventured out into the sunshine to celebrate Father's Day with a family breakfast and games on Coral Esplanade.

The day was possible through a collaboration of local organisations including Whitsundays Neighbourhood Centre, Whitsundays Counselling, First 5 Forever, MADOC, Bendigo Bank, Whitsunday Food services, PCYC and Proserpine Community Centre.

Councillor Sylvia Powell said the day went hand in hand with 'Child Protection Week'.

"The theme this year is 'child protection is everybody's business' and that's what we did, we brought everybody together for a good day and also raised awareness," she said.

"This wouldn't have been possible without the North Queensland Primary Health Network who gave us a 'healthy active grant' to help the community get back on its feet after everything.

"It was a fabulous event for all involved, a big thank you to everyone who helped out."

Games along the foreshore included ten pin bowling, backyard cricket and even an egg and spoon race with lots of spot prizes given out.

Whitsunday Food Services provided a sausage sizzle and Jeni Borrelini made her famous Dutch pancakes.

Around 40 bags were given to families that held a children's book, vegetable spiraller, games, recipes, colouring pencils and a Bunnings drink bottle inside.