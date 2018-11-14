Menu
Login
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St.
CALLED OUT: Firefighters respond to a property on Wentworth St. Alistair Brightman
News

Faulty machinery blamed for fire in Warwick

Elyse Wurm
by
14th Nov 2018 6:18 AM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property on Wentworth St about 11pm last night after a blower machine caught fire.

A spokesman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said a person was on scene when the machinery caught fire and managed to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters attended the property as a precaution and investigated the shed where the fire started.

The spokesman said faulty blower assembly was confirmed as the cause of the fire.

No property was damaged in the fire and no one sustained any injuries.

Firefighters left the scene about midnight.

faulty machinery assembly fire machinery fire queensland fire and emergency services
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

    News After months of anticipation, Daydream Island's premium resort will be opening its doors to guests.

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    Water Sports 'Madame Butterfly' drops in for Hamilton Island Triathlon

    We pause to remember

    We pause to remember

    News A crowd of about 300 attended Cannonvale's Remembrance Day service.

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    TIME TO WET THE LINE

    News The Australian Fishing Championships start later this week.

    Local Partners