Favourite dishes back on new menu at Hog's

BACK IN BUSINESS: Chris Mason, Natalia Moreno, Travis Cooke and Charlotte Cartwright are back at work this week.

PLENTY of famished diners walking into the newly opened Hog's Australia's Steakhouse won't even need to open the menu.

New general manager Travis Cooke said that along with the post-cyclone revamp of the building and its interiors, the menu had been overhauled and, due to popular demand, a few former favourites had been reintroduced.

Mr Cooke said some customers would arrive and be able to place an order without even thinking.

"Some people definitely know what they want when they come in,” he said.

"Our best-seller is our prime rib which is slow-cooked for 18 hours.

"And we're also famous for our in-house made Mississippi mud cake.

"They were so popular back in the day, so we decided to bring them back.”

He said the steakhouse, which reopened last Wednesday, had suffered water damage to floorboards and internal furnishings which had now been fixed, redecorated and rejuvenated.

"We decided to do a renovation at the same time so we've also updated the lighting and signage.

"We have new equipment in the kitchen and new floors,” he said. "We decided to tidy it up and give it a fresher look.”

Hog's Australia's Steakhouse, previously known as Hog's Breath Café, has more than 80 eateries in Australia and New Zealand.