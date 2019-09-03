Favourites will not be complacent

The Whitsunday Brahmans will take on Wests Tigers this Sunday for the 2019 Mackay and District Rugby League grand final.

The Whitsunday Brahmans will take on Wests Tigers this Sunday for the 2019 Mackay and District Rugby League grand final. Shannen McDonald

COMPLACENCY will not be a factor for Whitsunday when it tackles Wests in Sunday's Mackay District A-grade grand final at BB Print Stadium.

The Brahmans go into the decider as favourites having not only secured the minor premiership, but accounted for the Tigers in all three previous match-ups.

Ingebrigtsen, no stranger to winning premierships, said that would count for nothing when the opening kick-off rolls around at 3pm on Sunday.

"We're not worried about previous results and they'll certainly be no complacency from us,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"It doesn't matter what's happened before this, what matters is what happens during those last 80 minutes of the season.”

Ingebrigtsen's Brahmans have been the competition's strongest defensive side, conceding 198 points in 15 games at an average of 13.2 points per game.

Whitsunday is looking to win its third premiership in the past five years, following grand final successes in 2015 and 2017.

"I've really made defence the key for us, it's been a big thing since pre-season,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"There's been a focus on putting some defensive systems and other processes in place that the club hasn't seen before, which are really going to be the key to our success this weekend.

Ingebrigtsen boasts an outstanding pedigree as a coach, leading the Hervey Bay Seagulls to the 2016 Bundaberg A-grade premiership title.

Another secret to success has been the core of Proserpine players, combined with some smart imports such as outside back Augustus Rangihuna and lock Ash Little.

"As a club we are really proud to make the grand final,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"We have nine local juniors who will be a part of the squad which is a great achievement - we have a really good mix of players which has given the team a really good culture.

"It's crucial for a game like this to have our supporters there, for our town to come and get behind us - it really will make a difference.”

A supporters bus will make the journey to Mackay on the day. For more information head to the Whitsunday Brahmans Facebook page or call Bryce Fraser on 0438 118 055.